Louisiana logged another 53 deaths in Thursday’s Louisiana Department of Health update, lower than the 90 deaths on Wednesday and the 129 reported on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 4.81 percent Thursday to 1,156, up from 1,103 reported Wednesday.
Almost half — 43 percent — of those deaths were amongst the state’s oldest patients. According to the breakdown by age group, 37 people over 70 years of age were reported to have died from COVID-19 since Wednesday’s report. Models had anticipated a peak of 85 deaths per day as the COVID-19 outbreak apex approached.
The number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, continued to drop in Thursday’s update. The state reported 396 patients using ventilators Thursday, down from 425 on Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also dropped to 1,914, down from 1,943.
In Thursday’s report, LDH said that 22,532 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 581 from Tuesday’s total of 21,951.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose to 164, based on 674 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 dropped by one, to six.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 179, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths remaining at 10. There have been 596 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, all but a dozen of those from commercial labs.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 134 in Thursday's report, with 520 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported eight deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 12 to 387 cases, with 15,927 tests performed. The parish has reported 16 deaths from COVID-19.
Orleans Parish rose to 5,847 cases based on 20,195 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 302.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 5,346 with 261 fatalities after 17,539 tests.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 5,968 tests as of Thursday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 120,618 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,525 — including 117 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,964 with 46 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,952 cases reported and 215 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 3,875 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 37 to 744 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 3,573 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 28 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,417 cases and five reported deaths. The under 18 group has 226 cases total, with one death reported.
According to data LDH released Wednesday from nursing homes across the state, there have been 275 COVID-19 deaths among residents at those facilities. That is a rise of 74 deaths since Monday, and an increase of 145 since the previous report a week ago.
Wednesday’s report also showed a 27 percent increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents. The figures show 1,320 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 124 nursing homes in Louisiana, up from 1,040 residents of 116 homes on Monday. That is also a jump of 137 percent from the 557 residents reported a week ago.
Updates on nursing home cases are given only twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. An LDH spokesman also said that the department does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
In many cases, according to LDH, healthcare providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
In its Monday update, LDH showed the percentage of coronavirus deaths among the state’s black population, while still disproportionately higher than for other groups, has dropped somewhat in the last week while also showing a growth in the infections among the state’s nursing home communities.
According to the LDH update, 59.29 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 30.24 percent occurred among white residents. Last week, the report showed 70.48 percent of the victims who died from COVID-19 in the state were African American.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report are hypertension (59.76 percent), diabetes (38.10 percent) and chronic kidney disease (22.50 percent).
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.