The neighbors of Shadows Bend have had several events during the COVID-19 shutdown, from a social distance happy hour to drive-by birthday celebrations.
On Thursday evening, they figured out a way to combine both, using the second socially distance happy hour as an excuse for a surprise birthday party for neighbor Julie Oubre.
"We decided to add a twist to our second happy hour event," said organizer Geri Frederick. "Instead of doing a drive-by birthday celebration, we had live entertainment on Sugar Bend Cul de Sac celebrating Julie Oubre’s special day."
Frederick said she had already broached the idea of the happy hour event when Oubre mentioned that it would coincide with her birthday.
"It just worked out," Frederick said.
The neighborhood has been active in helping others during the COVID-19 outbreak as well. In fact, the third weekly donation of 100 meals paid for from a collection taken up in the neighborhood will be provided to Iberia Medical Center's workers on Saturday.