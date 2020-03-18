The Louisiana Department of Health reported a seventh death related to COVID-19, the third death announced Wednesday.
The 72-year-old individual was a Jefferson Parish resident with no known connection to the Lambeth House, a retirement home in New Orleans where four other victims of the coronavirus lived.
The state’s fifth and sixth COVID-19 related deaths, reported earlier on Wednesday, were residents of Lambeth House.
This is the first COVID-19 death in Jefferson Parish and the first known COVID-19 death in Louisiana outside of Orleans Parish.
The first two deaths from the COVID-19 disease occurred last week in new Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
The next four victims were all residents of Lantham House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old.
Statistics released Wednesday show that the largest age group of known COVID-19 cases is made up of people between 40 and 49 years of age. The second-largest group is those between 50 and 59, then 70 and above and 60-69.
The smallest group is the 30 to 39 age group. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are no documented cases of patients under 29 in Louisiana so far.