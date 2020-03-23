The Louisiana Department of Health released a statement on a second cluster of COVID-19 cases at a retirement center in Ascension Parish.
According to an LDH press release, the second cluster is at Chateau D’Ville Rehab and Retirement Center in Donaldsonville, where five cases of COVID-19 were identified today.
The department is working with the facility staff to help minimize the spread of this infection, and has requested additional assistance from the CDC.
The first cluster found in the state is at Lambeth House in New Orleans, where LDH identified 42 COVID-19 patients and has reported 9 deaths.