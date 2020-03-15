A second patient death has been attributed to the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana as the number of reported cases in the state nears 100.
The second death related to COVID-19 is that of a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
"Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement this morning. “We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”
The first death, that of a 58-year-old patient at Touro, was reported Saturday afternoon.
As of the 9:30 a.m. update, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 91 cases, up from 77 as of the 5:30 p.m. Saturday update and 51 Saturday morning.
The state reference laboratory has performed 247 tests for the coronavirus as of 9 a.m. Sunday. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta had previously confirmed two of those presumptive positive cases, but the LDH website has stopped differentiating between presumed positive and CDC confirmed cases.
Orleans Parish still claims the bulk of the cases in the state, with 65. Jefferson Parish has 12 and St. Tammany 4, with seven other parishes reporting one or two cases each.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Orleans 65 cases
Jefferson - 12 cases
St. Tammany - 4 case
St. Charles - - 2 cases
Terrebonne - 2 cases
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 1 case
Lafourche - 1 case
St. Bernard - 1 case
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
Out-of-state resident - 1 case