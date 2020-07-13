The state Department of Health update Monday showed the state adding more than 1,300 identified infections to its COVID-19 total as the number of ventilators in use in the Acadiana area surpassed its previous peak, set in April.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers the Acadiana region, went from 229 on Sunday to 252 Monday, with the number of patients on ventilators also rising by five, to 40. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate rose Monday to 82.8 percent, with 150 of the 181 beds in Region 4 occupied and 31 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds climbed by one, from 180 in Sunday’s report.
Sunday’s report also showed that 1,212 of the 1,709 available hospital beds in the region — 70.9 percent — are occupied.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease increased overnight by 5.16 percent, climbing to 1,308 Monday, an increase of 65. As of Monday, 142 of those patients were on ventilators, up eight from Sunday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
On Monday LDH reported 79,827 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,705, or 2.18 percent, from Sunday’s running total of 78,122. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 20.35 percent, from 66,327 last Monday.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by seven, going from 3,308 in Sunday’s report to 3,315 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 0.21 percent. As of last Monday, 108 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday, but has not yet been updated today.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 63, to 1,337. The number of deaths remained at 51, with 12,118 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 22 to July 5 the parish had 810.53 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 29, to 1,050, with 12,701 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 22 to July 5, the parish had 622.89 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 27.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose from 762 to 801, after 7,811 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 39. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 22 to July 5 the parish had 498.25 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 3,834 on Sunday to 3,988 Monday, an increase of 154 cases or 4.02 percent. The number of deaths remained at 54. There have been 53,627 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from June 22 to July 5, the parish had 673.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was at 11,256 on Monday, an increase of 156, compared to an increase of 80, to 8,745 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 100,860 tests in Jefferson compared to 90,047 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 45 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 540. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by two, to 495. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 22 to July 5, Jefferson Parish had 339.82 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 171.61 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 17,508 cases Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 11.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30-39 age group was at 13,138, with 59 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 12,212 cases and 118 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 11,872 cases, including 293 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 10,166. The number of deaths in that group rose by one, to 2,243 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 9,392 cases reported and 588 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 5,370 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Labs in Louisiana have processed almost a million COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 43,756 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 909,670, for a total of 953,426 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 7, rose to 46,334. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 52.42 percent last Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 46.05 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.72 percent, other at 0.50 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.13 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week, updated on Monday.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (62.09 percent), diabetes (37.82 percent), and cardiac disease (21.22 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (20.41 percent), obesity (19.86 percent), neurological disorders (14.52 percent), congestive heart failure (14.32 percent), pulmonary issues (12.54 percent), cancer (7.62 percent), and asthma (4.28 percent).
Those numbers had not been updated yet today.