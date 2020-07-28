Louisiana added another 1,100 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide trended lower, but ICU and hospitalizations in general across southwest Louisiana rose, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Tuesday, LDH reported 111,038 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,121, or 1.02 percent, from Monday’s running total of 109,917. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 14.96 percent, from 96,583 last Tuesday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 17, or 1.07 percent, since Monday. There were 1,583 hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 214 of those patients were on ventilators, an increase of six, or 2.9 percent, from 208 on Monday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped from 295 on Monday to 285 Tuesday, a decrease of 3.5 percent. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by six, from 58 to 52, or 11.5 percent, since Monday.
Although lower, both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
But the intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose Tuesday to 86.8 percent, with 165 rooms occupied and 25 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds remained at 190.
Tuesday’s report also showed that 1,248 of the hospital beds in the region — 72.8 percent — are occupied, with 467 available. The total number of reported beds rose by eight, to 1,715.
Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 3,700 on Tuesday. That rise represents an increase of 26, or 0.71 percent, from Monday’s total of 3,674. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 22, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 23 to 2,080. The number of deaths remained at 58, with 17,016 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 13, to 1,442, with 15,591 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths rose by one, to 37.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 10, to 1,322, after 11,083 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 42. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 5,888 on Monday to 5,944 Tuesday, an increase of 56 cases, or 0.95 percent. The number of deaths rose by one, to 79. There have been 73,613 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 100 to 13,780 on Tuesday, compared to a rise of 60, to 10,071, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 125,055 tests in Jefferson compared to 116,849 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 43 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 553. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 510 for a third day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 24,478 cases Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 14.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 18,309, with 68 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 16,733 cases and 130 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 16,243 cases, including 325 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 13,216. The number of deaths in that group rose by 19, to 2,502 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 12,731 cases reported and 657 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 9,146 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,276,304 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 21, rose to 61,456. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.