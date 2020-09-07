In its latest case data Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health showed 153,177 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 305, or 0.20 percent, from Sunday’s total of 152,868.
The state only added 4,985 new test results Sunday, for a rough positivity rate of 6.12 percent.
The state’s testing volume started creeping upward during the last week. The last seven-day average of tests given was as of Sept. 2. At that time, there were 21.24 tests per 10,000 residents. The positivity rate among the tests was 7.60 percent.
In Region 4, the Sept. 2 testing rate is slightly above the state average, at 21.62 tests per 10,000 residents. The percent positive of those tests for the week of Sept. 2 was below the state average, at 6.7 percent.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by three on Monday, to 2,762. The number of deaths remained at 87, with 27,416 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate dropped 156.4 percent, from 365.09 cases reported per 100,000 population on Aug. 12 to 142.37 per 100,000 between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by six, to 2,005, with 25,115 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 and Aug. 26 St. Martin Parish had 186.49 cases reported per 100,000 population, a 176 percent drop from 514.72 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 58.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by three to 1,791, after 15,581 tests, a drop of 10. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 72. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 and Aug. 26 the parish had 176.8 cases reported per 100,000 population, down 152.3 percent from 446.02 on Aug. 12.
In Lafayette Parish, the Monday case count rose by two, to 8,449, with the number of tests rising to 121,800. The number of deaths remained at 115. The LDH incidence map shows that the parish had 163.93 cases reported per 100,000 population between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26, down roughly half from 339.81 on Aug. 12.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 38 to 16,802 on Monday, compared to an increase of six, to 11,932, in Orleans Parish. The latest data has Orleans surpassing Jefferson’s testing total, with 183,632 tests in Jefferson compared to 188,381 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 25 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by two, to 581. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 556. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, Jefferson Parish had 162.88 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 287.52. In Orleans, that number was 125.06 per 100,000, down from 156.01.
The LDH reporting of data on hospitalizations due to the disease appears to now be running 24 hours behind. On Monday, the state reported 787 hospitalizations as of Sunday, a decrease of three from 790 on Saturday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by five, to 124 Sunday. That is up from 119 on Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose by two to 81 on Sunday, up from 79 on Saturday. The number of patients on ventilators Sunday dropped by one, to 15.
The overall intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4, however, was reported at 90.97 percent, with 141 rooms occupied and 14 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by two, to 155. That is down from the count of active ICU beds before Hurricane Laura, which hovered above 180.
Monday's report also showed that the hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was at 1,180 — 77.38 percent — of the region’s beds occupied with 345 available. The total number of reported beds dropped by one, to 1,525.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,985 Monday, up from 4,973 on Sunday. That rise represents an increase of 12, or 0.24 percent. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Sept. 2, 163 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 33,755 Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 23.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 24,972, with 79 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 22,803 cases and 160 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 22,259 cases, including 425 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 17,926. The number of deaths in that group rose by 11, to 3,371 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 17,479 cases reported and 880 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 13,779 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Thursday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,963,333 COVID-19 tests so far.
The state has also started tracking probable cases, which is the number of individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens. That number was 896 as of Sept. 2. According to an LDH spokesman, individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 31, rose to 134,432. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed another third of a percent, while the number of Black fatalities dropped by more than four-tenths of a percent.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 47.18 percent as of Sept. 2, while White victims now make up 51.33 percent of all fatal cases.
The category for victims of unknown race rose to 0.02 percent this week. The Native American/Alaskan Native data was at 0.08 percent. The Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent and Other at 0.60 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (54.99 percent), diabetes (33.09 percent), and cardiac disease (20.58 percent).
Other factors included neurological disorders (20.11 percent), chronic kidney disease (18.91 percent), obesity (17.50 percent), congestive heart failure (13.85 percent), pulmonary issues (11.86 percent), cancer (6.86 percent), and asthma (3.64 percent).