Even as the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations continues to decline, the stress of the additional patient load is pushing occupancy rates in the Acadiana area higher, above 85 percent in Thursday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, LDH reported 127,246 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,303, or 1.03 percent, from Tuesday’s running total of 125,943. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 11.15 percent, from 114,481 last Wednesday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 14 on Thursday, or 0.95 percent, with 1,457 hospitalizations reported. Of those, 215 patients were on ventilators, a decrease of eight, or 3.59 percent, from 223 on Wednesday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, popped up by two overnight, from 245 on Wednesday to 247 Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one, to 44.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose Thursday to 85.8 percent, with 154 rooms occupied and 27 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by four, to 181.
Thursday’s report also showed that 1,312 of the hospital beds in the region — 76.5 percent — are occupied with 402 available, an increase from 73.78 percent Tuesday. The total number of reported beds rose by three, to 1,714.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,028 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 50, or 1.26 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 3,978. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of August 5, 118 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 24 to 2,436. The number of deaths rose by one, to 70, with 20,458 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 19, to 1,609, with 17,770 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 43.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 16, to 1,527, after 11,999 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 51. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,344 on Wednesday to 7,424 Thursday, an increase of 80 cases, or 1.09 percent. The number of deaths rose by two, to 91. The number of tests in the parish rose to 102,172 on Thursday. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 86 to 15,002 on Thursday, compared to a rise of 47, to 10,573, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 142,827 tests in Jefferson compared to 130,506 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 40 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 561. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths also rose by one, to 521. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 28,118 Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 18.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 21,013 with 72 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 19,186 cases and 137 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 18,580 cases, including 349 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 14,866. The number of deaths in that group rose by 32, to 2,728 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 14,498 cases reported and 720 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 10,802 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,484,972 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of August 3, rose to 89,083. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.