BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When COVID-19 hit, more than 576,000 Louisiana households were already one emergency away from financial ruin, a 10-year record high, setting the stage for the economic impact of the crisis -- according to the state's latest ALICE Report, released Aug. 6, 2020, by the Louisiana Association of United Ways, in partnership with United Ways throughout Louisiana and United For ALICE.