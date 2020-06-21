SORRELL — “Quality Time” means so much to Josh St. Germain, his wife, Brandy, and their three sons, part of a fishing family that goes way back.
Those two words are emblazoned on their 21-foot Mako, on specially made shirts, in their mind and in their heart. They love to fish together, as much or more as when Josh fished with his paternal grandfather, the late Don “Moose” St. Germain, in and around Vermilion Bay.
Josh said as much last September when Quality Time successfully defended its Boat Captain’s Award in the Kay-Cees Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point. His wife and sons were aboard.
At the awards presentation Sept. 1, he was misty-eyed as he thought about his grandpa, an accomplished, highly personable fisherman respected by his peers.
“I just keep getting closer and closer to my grandpa’s status. Between him and my dad, they taught me and (his brother) Heith everything we know about it. Without them, we wouldn’t be anywhere near where we are. Now we’re passing it on to the next generation,” Josh said that Sunday afternoon.
Apparently, there’s a lot of Moose in Josh.
“He’s a fantastic father,” Brandy said Wednesday morning about her husband. She suspected he would be from the outset.
“I did think he was good father material because he’s very affectionate and loving and compassionate. He’s just good with kids. I had no doubt he was going to be a fantastic father. He’s always been a hard worker so I had no doubt he’d be able to provide as well,” she said.
Resemblances then, now
Josh is the oldest of four sons born to Glenn and Lisa St. Germain. The others are Heith, Matt and Jason.
To anyone who saw him and his brothers as boys at the two major local saltwater fishing rodeos from the mid-1980s through 1990s, there’s an uncanny resemblance between them and Josh’s sons Noah, 14, Luke, 13, and Ethan, 11. It goes beyond their gung-ho attitude about fishing and catching fish, which they do consistently with their parents.
There are beaucoup stories during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic about heroes — nurses, doctors, respiratory specialists, aides, other medical personnel, cleaners and food workers in hospitals and first-responders.
Josh, like two of his brothers and many God-fearing men here and across the country, is serving on the front line, too. He is on the front line of fatherhood, a responsibility, an endless journey fraught with challenges heightened by a pandemic, by domestic upheaval, by threats to principles this country was founded.
That’s where the outdoors, hunting and fishing, especially saltwater fishing, intercedes.
“It’s fun. It’s peaceful away from the chaos of the world. It’s a little break away from everything to spend some quality time with the family,” said Brandy, the daughter of Terry and Beth Cox Segura of Charenton. She fished freshwater occasionally before she met Josh, then she fell in love with saltwater fishing in and around Vermilion Bay. And Josh.
They dated about four years following the fateful day he walked into the old True Value Hardware Store in Jeanerette where she was working to buy some screws for a job he was working on a for a local cabinet shop. Josh kept coming in, they kept talking, then dated before getting married Oct. 20, 2004.
Divine intervention
“The Good Lord knew exactly what he was doing on that one. He sent me into that store to buy some screws for a reason,” Josh said.
And, he said, “Behind every good man is a g-r-e-a-t woman. They don’t make them like that too often.”
The St. Germain family grew, first with Noah, then Luke, then Ethan. Life changed.
“It’s been fantastic. There’s never been a dull moment, never a quiet moment, but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Brandy said. “Marriage takes a lot of work. You don’t get where we are without a lot of work. We’ve had our ups and downs, more ups than downs, which I’m very grateful for.
“I thank God every day for putting Josh in my life because without God or Josh I wouldn’t have the family and life I currently have.”
The parents work full-time jobs. Josh is a supervisor for Southern Constructors Inc., where he has worked for 9 1/2 years. Brandy works as accounts receivable manager at LEAM Drilling Services, where she started in 2007.
They are proud of their sons. Noah is a sophomore wide receiver and baseball player at West St. Mary High School, Brandy’s alma mater (she was in the first graduating class). He was an honor roll student in 2019-20. Luke, an eighth grader, is on the track and field team at B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School and maintained a 4.0 GPA for the second year in a row. Ethan, a seventh grader at B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School, also competes in track and field. He had a 3.5 GPA in 2019-20.
“I would say it’s pretty amazing to see what they started as babies to what they’ve grown to be, the fine young men they are now,” their proud father said.
First-year IR&GC rodeo chairman
The fast-approaching Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo is in good hands with Josh as its new chairman, according to his friend, Brock Pellerin. Pellerin was fishing rodeo chairman several years after succeeding Chad LeBlanc.
“Josh is one of those when he jumps into something, he jumps into something full throttle,” Pellerin said.
“I warned them (IR&GC officials) a few years ago I’d step down sooner or later. I wanted a break from it. I’m still involved,” he said, adding he decided his last year as chairman was 2019. “Josh immediately said, ‘Hey, I’m the guy.’ He doesn’t want to see the rodeo fall by the wayside.”
Pellerin, 38, supervisor at Byron’s Cabinets, is one of many who sees the resemblance of a young Josh and his brothers fishing with their father and/or their paternal grandfather and Josh’s sons fishing with him now on Quality Time.
“I think Josh, in the back of his mind, always sees him fishing in the boat with Moose and Glenn. He sees that fishing with his boys. He wants to do that, too (fish with his sons),” he said.
“He’s doing it right. He’s not taking any shortcuts. He’s taking his time to show the kids the do’s and don’ts,” Glenn said. “They want to learn whether it’s driving a boat or putting a shotgun shell in the gun. They ask questions.”
Josh, who plans to hunt deer this season on the Atchafalaya Delta WMA, is a persistent fisherman who doesn’t hesitate to try something new on the water, his father and friend agreed.
“He doesn’t like to give up. He stays with it. If the weigh-in’s at 3, he’s getting in at a quarter-to-3. He’s one of those who are the last ones in,” Glenn said. “He tries different baits, different depths, every time he tries a different spot. He does a lot of reading how other people are doing it and practices. He’s going forward, you know?”
“Josh does research. Like Glenn said, he’s going to try off-the-wall stuff,” Pellerin said.
“Something else about him … he found the right woman for him. She’s by his side the whole time. They’re bringing up the kids right … you know, bringing them up hunting and fishing.”
Team effort the key
Josh realizes that. After the trophy-winning effort with his wife and their three boys last September, he said, “She’s outnumbered, huh? She’s a good co-captain, a good wife. Without her, not much of this would be possible. It takes a team. I look at it this way … the name of the boat says it all.
“As far as passing it down to the kids, that’s the major part of what we’re doing as a family. We want to instill the outdoors in them, which I think we’re doing a pretty good job.”
Quality Time. It all started with Moose.