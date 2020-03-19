All Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle locations across the state will be closed effective tomorrow, March 20.
During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.
Customers are urged to utilize the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for an updated list of open Public Tag Agent locations and a complete list of available online services.
Additionally, LA Wallet, the state of Louisiana's official digital driver's license, is now available to residents free of charge. The all digital identification and driver's license app will suspend its fee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The app is available to download on Apple and Android devices by searching LA Wallet.