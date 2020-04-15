The number of COVID-19 deaths among the residents of Louisiana’s nursing homes rose almost 37 percent since Monday, according to an update from the Louisiana Department of Health issued Wednesday.
According to the latest data from nursing homes across the state, there have been 275 COVID-19 deaths among residents at those facilities. That is a rise of 74 deaths since Monday, and an increase of 145 since the previous report a week ago.
Wednesday’s report also showed a 27 percent increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents. The figures show 1,320 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 124 nursing homes in Louisiana, up from 1,040 residents of 116 homes on Monday. That is also a jump of 137 percent from the 557 residents reported a week ago.
Updates on nursing home cases are given only twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. Initially, the state was reporting where "clusters" of cases appeared among the 436 long-term care facilities across Louisiana. That was then generalized, eliminating the names of the facilities. Instead, the state now gives out an update on the number of reported cases among residents, the number of deaths and the number of affected nursing homes.
LDH also changed the title of that section of its report from "long-term care facilities" to "nursing homes" earlier this week. When asked why the change was made and if it affected the number and type of facilities being reported, the answer from LDH did not answer or even address the question.
"It's just a clarification, and somewhat a simplification, of what the department means when we say nursing homes as those are residential facilities designated that by the department's Health Standards Section," a spokesman responded in an email.
The LDH spokesman also said that the department does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many health care workers at the nursing homes may have been infected.
In Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities there, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
Overall, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Louisiana rose by nine percent Wednesday to more than 1,100, according to LDH. The surge of 90 new death reports pushes the total COVID-19 fatalities to 1,103, on the heels of a 129-death rise on Tuesday.
Almost three-quarters of those deaths were amongst the oldest patients. According to the state’s breakdown by age group, 66 people over 70 years of age were reported to have died from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report. That is 73 percent of the total number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Those spikes come after a gradual lowering of the number of reported deaths during the last week. Models had anticipated a peak of 85 deaths per day as the COVID-19 outbreak apex approached, but last week LDH reported 70 deaths on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, then 50 on Thursday and 53 on Friday.
Previously, the department has noted that the reporting date of a death does not mean that is the actual date of death, so statistics can be skewed if reports are received after noon on a given day and not reported until the next noon update. A backlog of lab results resulted in a similar spike late last month.
The number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, continued to drop in Wednesday’s update. The state reported 425 patients using ventilators Wednesday, down from 439 on Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients also dropped to 1,943, down from 1,977.
In Wednesday’s report, LDH said that 21,951 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 433 from Tuesday’s total of 21,518.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose to 159, based on 646 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to seven.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 174, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths rising to 10. There have been 571 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, all but a dozen of those commercial tests.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 130 in Wednesday's report, with 490 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported four deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 12 to 375 cases, with 15,234 tests performed. The parish has reported 16 deaths from COVID-19.
Orleans Parish rose to 5,769 cases based on 19,422 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 287.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 5,265 with 247 fatalities. There were no new COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 5,817 tests as of Wednesday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 116,111 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,429 — including 112 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,865 with 45 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,862 cases reported and 206 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 3,749 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 707 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 3,489 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 27 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,341 cases and five reported deaths. The under 18 group has 216 cases total, with one death reported.
The Monday update from LDH showed the percentage of coronavirus deaths among the state’s black population, while still disproportionately higher than for other groups, has dropped somewhat in the last week while also showing a growth in the infections among the state’s nursing home communities.
According to the LDH update released at noon Monday, 59.29 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 30.24 percent occurred among white residents. Last week, the report showed 70.48 percent of the victims who died from COVID-19 in the state were African American.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report are hypertension (59.76 percent), diabetes (38.10 percent) and chronic kidney disease (22.50 percent).
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other.