The Louisiana Department of Health coronavirus update Monday showed the percentage of coronavirus deaths among the state’s black population, while still disproportionately higher than for other groups, has dropped somewhat in the last week while also showing a growth in the infections among the state’s nursing home communities.
According to the LDH update released at noon Monday, 59.29 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 30.24 percent occurred among white residents. Last week, the report showed 70.48 percent of the victims who died from COVID-19 in the state were African American.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report are hypertension (59.76 percent), diabetes (38.10 percent) and chronic kidney disease (22.50 percent).
The report also showed that 1,040 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 116 nursing homes in Louisiana, almost double the 557 residents reported last week. The number of deaths among residents also rose since Wednesday, the last update on long-term care patients. The new data shows 201 COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, up from 130 five days ago.
Updates on nursing home cases are given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
The demand for ventilators dedicated to COVID-19 patients in the state continued to remain lower than predicted. The state reported 458 patients using ventilators Monday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients is currently at 2,084.
Although the number of COVID-19 deaths climbed by 44 Monday to 884 from 840 on Sunday, that is still a lower daily death rate than had been predicted as the COVID-19 outbreak apex approached. Models had anticipated a peak of 85 deaths per day. Last week, LDH reported 70 deaths on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, then 50 on Thursday and 53 on Friday.
In Monday’s report, LDH said that 21,016 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 421 from Sunday’s total.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose to 142, based on 613 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 remained at five.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 162, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths at eight. There have been 539 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, the bulk of those representing an increase in commercial testing.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 127 in Monday's report, with 470 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported two deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase to 360 cases, with 14,143 tests performed. The parish has reported 14 deaths from COVID-19.
Orleans Parish was at 5,651 cases based on 17,964 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 244.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 5,088 with 186 fatalities. There have been 14,973 COVID-19 tests administered there.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 5,589 tests as of Monday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 102,502 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,274 — including 99 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 3,279 with 39 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 3,711 cases reported and 167 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 3,535 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 553 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 3,339 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 20 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,225 cases and five reported deaths. The under 18 group has 203 cases total, with one death reported.
By gender, the state’s report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other.