The number of coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana has doubled from Saturday morning to Sunday evening, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Hospitals.
As of the Louisiana Department of Hospital's 5:30 p.m. report, the state now has 103 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is up 12 from Sunday morning's report and up 52 from Saturday morning.
The second death related to COVID-19, the disease associated with the novel coronavirus, is that of a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
"Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement Sunday morning. “We ask the state to join us in sending prayers to the family members and friends who are going through this difficult time. As the number of positive cases continues to rise, we need every person to take the necessary actions to help reduce the spread of this virus. It is an extremely serious situation that demands all of our attention. Our elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most vulnerable, but we all need to act responsibly and look out for ourselves and our neighbors.”
The state reference laboratory has performed 284 tests for the coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Sunday, up from 247 Sunday morning. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has verified that the state's reference laboratory's work can be trusted, so state tests are now taken as positive results rather than presumptive positive.
Orleans Parish still claims the bulk of the cases in the state, with 75. Jefferson Parish has 14 and St. Tammany 4, with seven other parishes reporting one or two cases each.
Of the new cases reported between Sunday morning and Sunday evening, none appeared in a new parish, leaving 10 parishes with a case currently reported. An out-of-state case listed previously was also pulled from the report. Besides Orleans and Jefferson, only Caddo Parish showed an increase, of one case.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 2 cases
Jefferson - 14 cases
Lafourche - 1 case
Orleans - 75 cases
St. Bernard - 1 case
St. Charles - 2 cases
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
St. Tammany - 4 cases
Terrebonne - 2 cases