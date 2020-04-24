New Iberia Senior High has a new plan for celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week — supporting healthcare workers.
This year, NISH will be skipping the traditional gifts for teachers and instead provide meals for those caring for the wellbeing of our community. The school plans to donate the contents of its Teacher Appreciation fund to programs set up to feed doctors, nurses, and other hospital and nursing home employees.
In addition, NISH is challenging other local schools to follow their example and give their teacher appreciation funds to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis this year.
NISH Principal Curt Landry, who asked faculty and staff to vote on the possibility that the funds set aside to honor teachers could be used to provide meals for those staffing local hospitals and nursing homes, said he received an overwhelmingly favorable response.
“With schools closed, educators cannot provide for the community in the ways they normally do," Landry said. "However, we still care. Even if we are not teaching, coaching, or mentoring, we can still shape the future by supporting others.”
Landry said NISH will be donating the $3,500 budgeted for Teacher Appreciation, on behalf of the entire NISH family, to a program organized by state representatives Beau Beaullieu and Marcus Bryant that feeds workers and
Iberia Medical Center as well as to provide meals for local nursing home workers.
Teachers and staff also spent this week helping transport and deliver meals.