The first COVID-19-related death in Louisiana has been reported in New Orleans, according to a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The Orleans Parish resident, age 58, was a patient at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center. They also had underlying health conditions, according to Edwards' statement.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the first Louisiana death related to COVID-19 today,” said Edwards. “I have spoken with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and we send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased. In addition, we now have 10 new presumptive positive cases bringing our total to 77. Now more than ever, we must remain vigilant against the spread of this illness by taking care of ourselves and each other, avoiding going into public areas if you are sick, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently with soap and water. This underscores the fact that those with underlying health issues are most at risk from the coronavirus. Those with compromised immune systems and are older should be taking extra precautions to avoid becoming affected with the coronavirus.”
Cantrell also posted a statement on her official web page.
"As we know, particular sectors of our community are acutely at risk for serious symptoms that may ultimately prove fatal," she said. "We are taking every action to protect and to inform these vulnerable populations, and we encourage our healthy residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread. This is a tragic development, but not an unforeseen one. I call on all of our residents to keep the victim’s family in their prayers, and to continue doing everything possible to prevent further spread."
The Louisiana Department of Hospitals has reported 10 additional presumptive positive cases for coronavirus in Louisiana. As of the 5:30 p.m. update, there have been 77 cases identified in the state, including one out-of-state resident.
The state reference laboratory has performed 210 tests for the coronavirus as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has confirmed two of those presumptive positive cases.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Orleans - 53 cases
Jefferson - 11 cases
St. Charles - 2 cases
St. Tammany - 2 cases
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 1 case
Lafourche - 1 case
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
Terrebonne - 1 case
Parish unknown (under investigation) - 3 cases
Out-of-state resident - 1 case
Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.
These precautions include:
Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
Avoiding touching your face
Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
Avoiding close contact with others
Staying home if you are sick