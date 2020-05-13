The Louisiana Department of Health released its latest update of COVID-19 spread through the state, but the addition of records from a new testing laboratory have thrown a lump into the state’s curve.
Wednesday’s report added 612 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Louisiana, bringing the total number to 32,662, an increase of 1.91 percent. That number, however, was inflated because a new laboratory began entering its data, including historical test results. According to LDH, the lab added 317 records, which would mean 295 new cases came from the existing laboratory network.
Eliminating the 317 “catch-up” records, the percentage of new cases rose 0.92 percent.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by 34, going from 2,281 on Tuesday to 2,315 in the current update, an increase of 1.49 percent. As of May 10, 66 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated each week on Monday.
Those new test results added in today’s report have pushed some parishes' total cases of COVID-19 higher.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by 65, to 352 based on 3,214 tests. The number of deaths remained steady at 26.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose by 12 to 276 with 2,400 tests performed. The number of deaths rose by one, to 22.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of six cases, to 257, after 1,900 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish was unchanged at 26.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count climbed by 25 to 537. The number of deaths remained at 22. There have been 11,694 tests performed in the parish.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 44 to 6,833 on Wednesday, compared to 35 new cases in Orleans Parish to bring that total to 6,753. Both parishes have had similar numbers of tests conducted — 33,197 in Jefferson compared to 32,359 in Orleans — although Jefferson Parish has seen an increase in the number of tests being given in recent days.
Even with similar case and test numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 73 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by four to 481 overnight. Jefferson saw three new deaths reported, for a total of 408 fatalities.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 6,132 — including 202 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 6,012 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,551 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,519 with 87 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 5,351 cases reported and 424 deaths.
There were 5,201 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 41 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,925 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 522 cases total, with two deaths reported.
As of 1 p.m. LDH has not released its update on COVID-19 infections among assisted living facility residents. In its last report, on Monday, 3,597 infections have been identified among nursing home residents, up from 3,334 on the previous Thursday, and 490 cases other residents of other facility types, up from 438, for a total of 4,087. That is an 8.35 percent increase since Thursday's total of 3,772 infections identified among residents.
That number includes 883 deaths — 828 deaths, a rise of 119, in nursing homes and a drop of 20, to 55, in other facilities. Those deaths account for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. They also demonstrate a 12.63 percent increase from the 784 deaths reported Thursday. The report last week was delayed a day due to server issues, according to an LDH spokesman.
In the latest report, LDH reported COVID-19 had spread to residents of 195 of the state’s 279 nursing homes, an increase of 16 homes, and has been eradicated from 13 of the state’s other assisted living facilities, leaving 77 of those with a positive case among residents. That's a total of 272 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state — 62.4 percent of the state’s licensed homes, an increase of 1.12 from 61 percent Wednesday.
The reporting lacks details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff infections are concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the assisted living facilities may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The state reference lab has processed 10,310 COVID-19 tests so far. There have been 227,594 tests processed through commercial labs, for a total of 237,904 tests so far.
The number of patients statewide on ventilators went up by 1, to 147 Wednesday. The overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 126 to 1,194.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 41 percent and the other three percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 54.46 percent to 45.2 percent for women, with 0.31 percent identified as unknown or other.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of May 10, rose to 22,608. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been a month ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the high 50-percent range. It dropped to 56.07 percent Monday from 57.4 percent a week ago. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (53.42 percent), diabetes (33.14 percent), and cardiac disease (18.78 percent). Other factors included chronic kidney disease (18.41 percent), obesity (17.96 percent), congestive heart failure (11.21 percent), pulmonary issues (10.62 percent), cancer (6.79 percent), neurological disorders (6.65 percent), and asthma (3.69 percent).