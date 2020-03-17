New Iberia City Hall
Buy Now
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian

The city of New Iberia will be shutting down City Hall to the public for the week of March 17 through March 20 to limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19.

The city is still open for business, however. Assistance is available by calling the following numbers:

City Hall- 337-369-2300

City Court-337-369-2334 (The New Iberia City Court Clerk’s office will be open)

Parks and Recreation-337-369-2337

Planning and Zoning-337-369-2330

Public Works-337-369-2391

Section 8-337-369-2350

Tax Department-337-369-2341

Waste Water-337-369-2367

Permits/Inspections-337-369-2354

New Iberia Police Department (non-emergency)-337-369-2306

COVID-19 informtion - Dial 211 or text  LACOVID to 898211

Tags

Load comments