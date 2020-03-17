The city of New Iberia will be shutting down City Hall to the public for the week of March 17 through March 20 to limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19.
The city is still open for business, however. Assistance is available by calling the following numbers:
City Hall- 337-369-2300
City Court-337-369-2334 (The New Iberia City Court Clerk’s office will be open)
Parks and Recreation-337-369-2337
Planning and Zoning-337-369-2330
Public Works-337-369-2391
Section 8-337-369-2350
Tax Department-337-369-2341
Waste Water-337-369-2367
Permits/Inspections-337-369-2354
New Iberia Police Department (non-emergency)-337-369-2306
COVID-19 informtion - Dial 211 or text LACOVID to 898211