The city of New Iberia will institute a curfew for unaccompanied minors starting at 10 p.m. this evening.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will go into effect for unaccompanied minors beginning tonight. Allowances for minors who have jobs and have to be on the street as part of their employment will be considered on a case by case basis.
New Iberis joins Jeanerette in setting up a curfew. Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois put that curfew in place Tuesday. It orders minors off the streets from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all citizens indoors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.