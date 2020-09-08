In its latest case data Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health showed 153,433 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 250, or 0.16 percent, from Sunday’s total of 153,177.
The state only added 4,125 new test results Tuesday, for a rough positivity rate of 6.06 percent when compared against the day's new reported cases.
The state’s testing volume started creeping upward during the last week, but the low level of testing over the holiday weekend affected the number of new cases identified, although the positivity rate of those tests still hovered above 6 percent.
The last seven-day average of tests given was as of Sept. 2. At that time, there were 21.24 tests per 10,000 residents. The positivity rate among the tests was 7.60 percent.
In Region 4, the Sept. 2 testing rate is slightly above the state average, at 21.62 tests per 10,000 residents. The percent positive of those tests for the week of Sept. 2 was below the state average, at 6.7 percent.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases dropped by one on Tuesday, to 2,761. The number of deaths rose by one, to 88, with 27,497 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate dropped 156.4 percent, from 365.09 cases reported per 100,000 population on Aug. 12 to 142.37 per 100,000 between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by five, to 2,010, with 25,290 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 and Aug. 26 St. Martin Parish had 186.49 cases reported per 100,000 population, a 176 percent drop from 514.72 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 58.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases dropped by two to 1,789, after 15,651 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 72. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 and Aug. 26 the parish had 176.8 cases reported per 100,000 population, down 152.3 percent from 446.02 on Aug. 12.
In Lafayette Parish, the Monday case count rose by 11, to 8,460, with the number of tests dropping by 519, to 121,281. The number of deaths rose by one, to 116. The LDH incidence map shows that the parish had 163.93 cases reported per 100,000 population between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26, down roughly half from 339.81 on Aug. 12.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 23 to 16,825 on Tuesday, compared to an increase of 43, to 11,975, in Orleans Parish. The latest data has Orleans surpassing Jefferson’s testing total, with 184,337 tests in Jefferson compared to 189,362 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 25 more deaths than its suburban neighbor, although no new deaths were reported Tuesday. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 581. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 556. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, Jefferson Parish had 162.88 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 287.52. In Orleans, that number was 125.06 per 100,000, down from 156.01.
The LDH reporting of data on hospitalizations due to the disease appears to now be running 24 hours behind. On Tuesday, the state reported 799 hospitalizations as of Monday, an increase of 12 from 787 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by seven, to 131 Monday. That is up from 124 on Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose by two to 83 on Monday, up from 81 on Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators Monday remained at 15.
The overall intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4, however, was reported at 91.77 percent, with 145 rooms occupied and 13 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by three, to 158. That is down from the count of active ICU beds before Hurricane Laura, which hovered above 180.
Tuesday's report also showed that the hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was at 1,196 — 78.27 percent — of the region’s beds occupied with 332 available. The total number of reported beds rose by three, to 1,528.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose by 13 to 4,955 Tuesday, up from 4,942 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 13, or a 0.26 percent change. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Sept. 2, 163 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 33,840 Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 23.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 25,00, with 79 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 22,831 cases and 160 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 22,290 cases, including 425 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 17,955. The number of deaths in that group rose by 10, to 3,381 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 17,510 cases reported and 880 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 13,803 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Thursday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,967,458 COVID-19 tests so far.
The state has also started tracking probable cases, which is the number of individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens. That number was 896 as of Sept. 2. According to an LDH spokesman, individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 31, rose to 134,432. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Sept. 2, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed another third of a percent, while the number of Black fatalities dropped by more than four-tenths of a percent.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 47.18 percent as of Sept. 2, while White victims now make up 51.33 percent of all fatal cases.
The category for victims of unknown race rose to 0.02 percent this week. The Native American/Alaskan Native data was at 0.08 percent. The Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent and Other at 0.60 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (54.99 percent), diabetes (33.09 percent), and cardiac disease (20.58 percent).
Other factors included neurological disorders (20.11 percent), chronic kidney disease (18.91 percent), obesity (17.50 percent), congestive heart failure (13.85 percent), pulmonary issues (11.86 percent), cancer (6.86 percent), and asthma (3.64 percent).