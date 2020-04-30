In two orders issued Wednesday, the Louisiana Supreme Court has extended current measures for all state courts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak through May 18.
The first order addresses statewide court operations, extending the prohibition on in-person proceedings. To the extent that proceedings can be conducted by remote conferencing, judges are encouraged to continue conducting all court matters.
The second Order extends filing deadlines for the Supreme Court. All filings which were or are due between March 12 and May 15 will not be considered late if filed by May 18.
Parties who are unable to meet this deadline due to the COVID-19 emergency may submit motions for extensions of time, supported by appropriate documentation and arguments.
During the COVID-19 emergency, the court is posting orders and information from Louisiana’s courts on its website, www.lasc.org and www.lasc.org/COVID19. Anyone seeking information on Louisiana courts and the COVID-19 pandemic may visit the website for more information.