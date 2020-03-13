Louisiana will postpone the next month’s Democratic presidential primary and May's municipal elections due to coronavirus concerns.
Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard said the Democratic presidential primary, scheduled for April 4, will be pushed back to June 20. The May 9 municipal elections will be pushed back to July 25.
"I don't have any guidelines yet for how we will set the early voting or what we will do with the absentee ballots we have already mailed out," Blanchard said.
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced during a press conference Friday morning that he had requested Gov. John Bel Edwards reschedule the elections.