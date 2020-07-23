Louisiana hit an ignominious milestone as the state’s total coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Thursday, LDH reported 101,650 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 2,296, or 2.31 percent, from Tuesday’s running total of 99,354.
Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 17.64 percent, from 86,411 last Thursday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease rose 3.54 percent since Wednesday, climbing to 1,584, an increase of four. As of Thursday, 197 of those patients were on ventilators, up nine from 188 on Tuesday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4. Today’s hospitalization total is the highest since April 23.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped from 304 on Wednesday to 297 Thursday, or 2.3 percent. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one, or 2.13 percent, to 48.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 remained the same for the second day Thursday at 84.6 percent, with 154 rooms occupied and 28 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds remained at 182.
Wednesday’s report also showed that 1,272 of the hospital beds in the region — 75 percent — are occupied, with 422 available. The total number of reported beds rose by six, to 1,694.
The number of deaths rose to 3,574 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 16, or 0.45˛ percent, from Tuesday’s total of 3,558. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 22, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 39, to 1,852. The number of deaths rose by one, to 56, with 15,470 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 20, to 1,353, with 14,658 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths rose by two Thursday, to 34.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 26, to 1,215, after 9,760 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 40. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 5,339 on Wednesday to 5,458 Wednesday, an increase of 119 cases, or 2.23 percent. The number of deaths rose by four, to 71. There have been 68,103 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 133 to 12,945 on Thursday, compared to a rise of 198, to 9,649, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 115,693 tests in Jefferson compared to 105,848 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 39 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 546 for the second day Thursday. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 507, also for a second day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 22,483 cases Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group rose by one, to 14.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30-39 age group was at 16,755, with 64 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 15,364 cases and 127 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 14,895 cases, including 316 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 12,180. The number of deaths in that group rose by 10, to 2,414 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state. It is not clear if that number had been updated yet for the day.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 11,626 cases reported and 634 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 7,952 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,174,868 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 21, rose to 61,456. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.