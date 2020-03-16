BATON ROUGE — In a 100-1 vote, the Louisiana House of Representatives voted this afternoon to recess until March 31.
The lone nay vote on the measure was Phillip Tarver, a Republican from Lake Charles.
The vote was taken as Pres. Donald Trump announced far more stringent recommendations for social distancing, including limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the country.
District 48 Rep. Beau Beaullieu of New Iberia said the vote to recess was the responsible thing to do.
"Part of our job as legislators is to allow public input on legislation," Beaullieu, who was a co-author of the measure, said shortly before the vote. "In our current environment, citizens do not feel safe oming to the capitol and public discourse is important to the legislative process."