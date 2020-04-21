After several days of decline, the daily death toll from COVID-19 in Louisiana doubled overnight, with 77 fatalities recorded in Tuesday’s noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The cumulative number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 5.8 percent, to 1,405. That is more than double the 2.47 percent rise noted in Monday’s report.
In Tuesday’s report, LDH said that 24,854 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 331 from Monday’s total of 24,523.
The number of patients on ventilators has continued to drop. The state reported 297 patients using ventilators Tuesday, down 35 from 332 Monday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rose slightly, to 1,798 from 1,794.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose by one Tuesday, to 195, based on 718 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 rose by one, to 10.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases remain the same at 193, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths rising to 13. There have been 686 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, all but 15 of those from commercial labs.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 160 in Tuesday's report, with 619 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported 16 deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish total reported COVID-19 cases rose by six to 429, with 17,755 tests performed. The parish has reported no new deaths. So far, there have been 17 deaths from COVID-19 in the parish.
Orleans Parish rose to 6,169 cases based on 21,905 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed by five to 344.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen by 41 to 5,802, with fatalities rising by two to 288 after 19,082 tests.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 6,578 tests as of Tuesday’s report. The figure for commercial laboratories remained unchanged at 135,079 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,905 — including 137 fatalities, a rise of six.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,399 cases, an increase of 76. The number of deaths in that group rose by 48 to 898 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined. The 70 and over group made up 62 percent of the deaths reported Tuesday, down from 72 percent Monday.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,316 with 56 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,297 cases reported and 272 deaths.
There were 3,928 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 33 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 2,728 cases and seven reported deaths. The under 18 group had 281 cases total, with one death reported.
In its Monday update on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in nursing homes, LDH said 201 nursing homes and other adult residential facilities in Louisiana have reported infections, an increase of 62 percent from the 124 reported Wednesday.
A total of 2,034 COVID cases have been reported among residents of these facilities, an increase of 54 percent from last Wednesday. That includes 403 COVID-19 deaths among residents of the facilities, a 47 percent increase.
The data includes residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, inpatient behavioral health and inpatient drug treatment facilities. It does not include other adult residential settings.
LDH reports the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays. But that data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
Data on the number of COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity is also showing some change, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community dropping.
Initially, two weeks ago, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number dropped to 59 percent last week, and 56.25 percent today. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of the state’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (56.15 percent), diabetes (34.73 percent) and chronic kidney disease (20.11 percent). Other factors included obesity (19.72 percent), cardiac disease (18.56 percent), pulmonary issues (11.56 percent), congestive heart failure (10.36 percent), cancer (7.66 percent), neurological disorders (7.42 percent), and asthma (3.94 percent).
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.