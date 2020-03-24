Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a federal disaster declaration for the state as the number of cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 continues to grow.
The coronavirus extended its foothold in Louisiana overnight, with 43 parishes now reporting a resident who has tested positive and a total number of cases approaching 1,400.
According to the state Department of Health and hospital’s daily update at noon, there are currently 1,388 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is up 216 cases, or 18 percent, from the 1,172 reported Monday.
Of those, 271 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with, 94 patients requiring ventilation.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that the third case attributed to Iberia Parish Monday was actually an error. The person was instead a resident of St. Mary Parish. That has been corrected in today's report, bringing the total cases for Iberia and St. Mary to two each. St. Martin Parish has one recorded case so far.
The number of deaths also increased overnight, from 34 to 46, marking a 35 percent increase.
Today’s report also shows a strong increase in commercial testing, with 6,751 commercial tests submitted. The state lab has processed an additional 1,852 tests.
The number of cases identified in the 40 to 49 age group has risen to 277, with five deaths reported. The next largest group is the 50-59 age range, with 274 cases and 10 deaths. The 70 and above group has 267 cases and 25 deaths, while the 60 to 69 age group has 265 cases and five deaths.
There are 195 identified cases in the 30-39 age group and one death. The 18 to 29 age group has 103 cases and the under 18 group seven. Neither of the two youngest ranges has had any fatal case so far.
The gender of the reported cases has continued to skew more strongly to the female side, with 58 percent of reported cases in females and 42 percent in males.
Almost half of the state's identified cases — 675 — are in Orleans Parish, with another 293 next door in Jefferson Parish.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 12 cases, 1 death
• Acadia - 2 cases
• Allen - 2 cases
• Ascension - 36 cases, 1 death
• Assumption - 2 cases
• Avoyelles - 3 cases
• Beauregard - 2 cases
• Bienville - 1 case
• Bossier - 12 cases
• Caddo - 40 cases
• Calcasieu - 5 cases
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• Claiborne - 2 cases
• DeSoto - 6 cases
• East Baton Rouge - 58 cases, 2 death
• Evangeline - 2 cases
• Grant - 1 case
• Iberia - 3 cases
• Iberville - 14 case, 1 death
• Jefferson - 293 cases, 6 deaths
• Lafayette - 12 cases
• Lafourche - 16 cases
• Lincoln - 2 cases
• Livingston - 6 case
• Natchitoches - 2 cases
• Orleans - 675 cases, 26 deaths
• Ouachita - 7 cases, 1 death
• Plaquemines - 8 case
• Rapides - 10 cases, 1 death
• Richland - 1 case
• St. Bernard - 19 cases
• St. Charles - 15 cases
• St. James - 9 cases, 1 death
• St. John the Baptist - 21 cases
• St. Landry - 3 cases
• St. Martin - 1 case
• St. Mary - 2 cases
• St. Tammany - 52 cases, 1 death
• Tangipahoa - 4 case
• Terrebonne - 14 cases
• Vernon - 2 cases
• Washington - 3 cases, 1 death
• Webster - 3 case, 1 death
• West Baton Rouge - 5 cases, 1 death