On the one-year anniversary of Louisiana's first documented COVID-19 case, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a major expansion of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana.
In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Edwards said any adults and some teenagers with certain pre-existing conditions will be eligible for a vaccination as soon as vaccines are available.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, the expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines includes people who have health conditions that may result in a higher risk of disease.
Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 — or teens 16 and above receiving the Pfizer vaccine — who have one of the conditions below are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine:
- moderate to severe asthma
- cerebrovascular disease
- cystic fibrosis
- hypertension or high blood pressure
- immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
- neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- liver disease
- overweight
- pulmonary fibrosis
- thalassemia
- type 1 diabetes mellitus
Women who are pregnant, regardless of age, are also eligible.
People 16 years of age and up with one of the listed conditions were qualified for the Pfizer vaccine. Anybody 18 or older would also qualify for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
The new guidelines greatly increase the pool of eligible people in the state, although exact numbers aren't available. Previously anybody over 65, anybody over 55 with certain pre-existing conditions, and frontline healthcare workers were all eligible.