Louisiana added another 1,800 COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations and hospital occupancy continue their day-to-day fluctuation with most indicators slightly higher, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Friday, LDH reported 116,280 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,799, or 1.57 percent, from Thursday’s running total of 114,481. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 12.09 percent, from 103,734 last Friday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease rose by 22, or 1.44 percent, since Thursday. There were 1,546 hospitalizations reported Friday.
As of Friday, 222 of those patients were on ventilators, an increase of 17, or 8.29 percent, from 205 on Thursday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose from 271 on Wednesday to 276 Thursday, an increase of 1.84 percent. The number of patients on ventilators rose by six, from 45 to 51, or 13.33 percent, since Thursday.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped slightly Thursday to 82.32 percent, with 149 rooms occupied and 32 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped by three, to 181.
Thursday’s report also showed that 1,274 of the hospital beds in the region — 74.24 percent — are occupied, with 442 available, an increase from 72.97 percent Thursday. The total number of reported beds dropped by one, to 1,716.
Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 3,835 on Friday. That rise represents an increase of 24, or 0.63 percent, from Thursday’s total of 3,811. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 29, 114 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 34, to 2,160. The number of deaths rose by one, to 62, with 17,527 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by seven, to 1,468, with 15,952 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths was adjusted downward by one, to 42.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 25, to 1,381, after 10,824 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 48. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 6,096 on Thursday to 6,155 Friday, an increase of 59 cases, or 0.97 percent. The number of deaths rose by one, to 84. There have been 76,165 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 129 to 14,155 on Friday, compared to a rise of 51, to 10,255, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 129,614 tests in Jefferson compared to 121,473 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 47 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 560. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 513. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 25,591 cases Friday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 15.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 19,131, with 70 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 17,538 cases and 135 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 17,007 cases, including 335 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 13,800. The number of deaths in that group rose by 22, to 2,595 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 13,328 cases reported and 681 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 9,700 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,342,243 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 27, rose to 74,246. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.