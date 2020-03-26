The number of new coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana jumped to more than 2,300 overnight, with the number of recorded deaths from COVID-19 rising by nearly 30 percent.
According to statistics released at noon today, the number of identified COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,305 overnight, up from 1,795 at noon on Wednesday. That is a 24 percent increase, or a rise of 510 additional cases since yesterday.
St. Mary Parish now has five identified cases. Iberia Parish also saw an increase, wit its third case identified. St. Martin Parish has had two residents identified with COVID-19.
In Caddo Parish, an additional 22 cases, brought the total to 115. In Bossier Parish 25 new cases pushed the total to 32.
In Lafayette Parish, increased testing has helped identify 30 cases. New Orleans is almost at a thousand cases, with 997 identified so far. Jefferson Parish is up to 458 cases.
The disease has now been identified in residents of 53 of the state's 64 parishes. The state's reference laboratory has processed 2,254 tests for the coronavirus so far. Commercial laboratories have accounted for 15,775 tests.
The number of deaths attributed to the disease rose as well, from 65 Wednesday to 83 Thursday, an increase of 28 percent.
Pressure on the state's hospitals is continuing to increase. There are 676 patients currently hospitalized, 239 on ventilators. On Wednesday, there were 491 hospitalized patients, with 163 on ventilators.
According to LDH, if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by the first week of April.
The department has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. Five — Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Lambeth House, St. James Place and Vista Shores —have been named. In a press release, LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites.
Women continue to make up the largest part — 67 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state. Men make up 43 percent.
This story will be updated shortly.