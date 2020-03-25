The Wednesday Louisiana Department of Health update on the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state shows that the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 1,795, up from 1,388 on Tuesday.
That increase marks a 30 percent rise over the last 24 hours. That is more than twice the number of cases LDH reported Saturday evening.
The death toll also rose during the last 24 hours, from 46 on Tuesday to 65 today, a 41 percent increase. Currently, three-fourths, or 48, of the state's 64 parishes have a resident who has tested positive for the virus.
This story will be updated shortly with more details of the latest update.