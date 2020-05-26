COVID-19 testing

Local health care facilities are beginning to hold drive-through COVID-19 screenings.

Lafayette General Health has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts to St. Martin Parish starting this week. Testing is open to Louisiana residents of all ages who wish to know if they have the novel coronavirus. 

Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. There should be no more than four people per vehicle. Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.

Testing is available at the dates, times and locations listed below. Testing times are subject to change due to volume. For the safety of healthcare workers, testing could be canceled due to weather conditions. 

Week One

 

Thursday, May 28 THROUGH Wednesday, June 3

 

8 a.m. – Noon  

 

Parc Hardy

1200 Rees Street

Breaux Bridge, LA  70517

 

 

Week Two

 

Thursday, June 4 THROUGH

Wednesday, June 10

 

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.    

 

Cecilia Civic Center

2464 Cecilia High School Hwy.

Breaux Bridge, LA  70517

 

Week Three

 

Thursday, June 11 THROUGH

Wednesday, June 17

 

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.    

 

Arnaudville – Civic Center

271 Guidroz Street

Arnaudville, LA  70512

 

 

Week Four

 

Thursday, June 18 THROUGH

Wednesday, June 24

 

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

 

Catahoula Park

1028 Catahoula Park Rd.

St. Martinville, LA 70582

 

Week Five

 

Thursday, June 25 THROUGH

Wednesday, July 1

 

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.  

 

Stephensville Elementary School

3243 LA-70

Morgan City, LA  70380

 

