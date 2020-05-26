Lafayette General Health has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts to St. Martin Parish starting this week. Testing is open to Louisiana residents of all ages who wish to know if they have the novel coronavirus.
Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. There should be no more than four people per vehicle. Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.
Testing is available at the dates, times and locations listed below. Testing times are subject to change due to volume. For the safety of healthcare workers, testing could be canceled due to weather conditions.
Week One
Thursday, May 28 THROUGH Wednesday, June 3
8 a.m. – Noon
Parc Hardy
1200 Rees Street
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Week Two
Thursday, June 4 THROUGH
Wednesday, June 10
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cecilia Civic Center
2464 Cecilia High School Hwy.
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517
Week Three
Thursday, June 11 THROUGH
Wednesday, June 17
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Arnaudville – Civic Center
271 Guidroz Street
Arnaudville, LA 70512
Week Four
Thursday, June 18 THROUGH
Wednesday, June 24
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Catahoula Park
1028 Catahoula Park Rd.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
Week Five
Thursday, June 25 THROUGH
Wednesday, July 1
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Stephensville Elementary School
3243 LA-70
Morgan City, LA 70380