The Louisiana Department of Health updated its coronavirus tracking website today after a 24-hour stand down to reassess its data.
As a result of the review, the state removed 1,666 identified infections due to miscategorization and duplication. It also released the new infection numbers for the last two days — 760 on Thursday and 787 on Friday — which pretty much ate up any ground gained due to the removal of the miscounted cases.
With the exception of the 928 new infections reported Wednesday, both of those numbers are the highest single-day totals since April 9, as the state began to flatten its curve of new infections after almost three weeks under a stay-at-home order. Wednesday’s total was the single highest daily total since April 3.
“Cases are rising across Louisiana, especially — but not solely — in the Acadiana, central and southwest regions of the state,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. “We are seeing increases in hospitalizations too. These increases and decreases do not just happen. They are a direct result of our everyday actions. We did the hard work in flattening the curve early on. We stayed home, wore masks and stayed six feet apart. Thank you to everyone who continues to do so – it is the only way we will get through this.”
The department now has a process that allows for more accurate identification of the person’s place of residence and if someone from out-of-state is tested in Louisiana. In some cases, this may result in a patient being shifted to a different parish or state.
Additional categories of data will also be added to the LDH dashboard. On Wednesday, the department will release the percent positivity and testing volume by region and an incidence map by parish. On Friday, LDH began reporting hospitalizations and patients on ventilators by region, which will be updated daily.
Overall, LDH reported 48,515 identified cases of COVID-19 Friday, a decrease of 119, or 0.24 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 48,634. Recalculating the state’s numbers for Thursday based on the daily totals released today, Friday’s increase of 787 cases was a 1.65 percent increase over Thursday, and Thursday’s total of 47,728 was a 1.62 percent increase over Wednesday.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by 22 over the last 48 hours, going from 2,950 on Wednesday to 2,972 in Friday’s report. That rise represents an increase of 0.75 percent. As of Monday, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by eight, to 561. The number of patients statewide on ventilators dropped by two, to 75. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, there are 57 people hospitalized, seven of them on ventilators.
In Iberia Parish, the recalculated number of cases decreased by 32, to 459. The number of deaths remained at 42, with 6,754 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 23.96 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 42, to 483, with 6,945 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 72.73 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of deaths remained at 28. During his report at the St. Martin Parish Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Parish President Chester Cedars said he was expecting the rise due to a cluster of cases discovered recently.
When pressed for more detail on the St. Martinville spike in reported infections, an LDH spokesman said the department could not release any other information.
“There has been an outbreak among employees at a worksite in St. Martin Parish,” the spokesman said. “We cannot release any specific details with regards to the site. The Louisiana Department of Health is working with the facility to complete all relevant testing and to ensure appropriate infection control measures are taken.”
A request sent Thursday morning for the legal basis or policy for the ban on releasing more data has not yet received a reply.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 10, to 373, after 4,683 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 35.The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 28.13 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose by eight to 1,310 Friday. The number of deaths remained at 32. There have been 31,330 tests reported in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, the parish had 81.97 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported up 35, at 8,542 on Friday, compared to a drop of 11, to 7,448 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 69,534 tests in Jefferson compared to 61,332 in Orleans.
The more urban Orleans Parish has seen 52 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths rose by three, to 526. Deaths in Jefferson also climbed by two, to 474 fatalities. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 4 to June 10, Jefferson Parish had 56.68 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 28.13 per 100,000.
The number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range dropped to 8,150, including 260 fatalities. The 18 to 29 age group had 7,858 cases and 10 reported deaths, followed closely by the 30-39 age group, with 7,857 cases and 51 deaths. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 7,845 with 108 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count dropped to 7,783. The number of deaths in that group rose to 2,007 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 6,787 cases reported and 533 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 2,022 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Louisiana has performed almost 600,000 COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 29,667 COVID-19 tests so far. Commercial labs have contributed 561,242, for a total of 590,909 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 41 percent and the other three percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 14, rose to 37,017. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.22 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 44.88 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.76 percent, other at 0.59 percent, unknown at 0.28 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.10 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.05 percent), diabetes (36.5 percent), and cardiac disease (20.13 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.65 percent), obesity (19.17 percent), congestive heart failure (13.37 percent), pulmonary issues (11.75 percent), neurological disorders (11.44 percent), cancer (7.38 percent), and asthma (4.14 percent).