The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals announced four more deaths attributed to the coronavirus Friday, bringing the state total to 14.
The deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, a 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported today. According to an LDH press release, all had underlying medical conditions.
The deaths of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House — the fifth fatality from the New Orleans retirement home — were reported Thursday, although it is not clear when they died
The first two known deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 occurred last week in New Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Five victims were all residents of Lambeth House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old. One other New Orleans patient has also died.
Two other deaths, one in Jefferson Parish and one in St. James Parish, have also been attributed to COVID-19.