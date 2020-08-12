Hospitalization data statewide was delayed Wednesday because of issues with the new reporting system, which requires all data to first go through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
“Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed,” a note posted on the Louisiana Department of Health dashboard read at noon Wednesday. “LDH will update these data as soon as possible.”
The information was posted by 2 p.m.
As of Wednesday, hospitalizations due to the disease were at 1,320, down 15 from Tuesday’s total of 1,335. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped, to 211 from to 214.
This comes days after LDH said problems with the transmission of information may have caused Sunday’s update to only show some of the new case and testing data. Sunday’s numbers were about a third of what would normally be expected. No additional case or testing data, nor any other information about the glitch, has been provided to make up for that drop.
The partial LDH report Wednesday showed the state’s identified cases at 134,304, an increase of 1,179 from Tuesday’s total of 133,125.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by 11 Wednesday, from 218 to 207, a 5.05 percent decrease. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one, to 38.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose from 79.2 percent Tuesday to 85.7 percent Wednesday, with 156 rooms occupied and 26 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped by one, to 182.
Wednesday’s report also showed that 1,231 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 72.3 percent — are occupied with 472 available. The total number of reported beds rose to 1,703.
Wednesday’s report also showed more deaths among White victims than Black. Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range, dropping to 48.65 percent as of Aug. 12. White victims made up 49.34 percent of all fatal cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent, unknown at 0.59 percent, other at 0.52 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.09 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,238 on Wednesday. That rise represents an increase of 43, or 1.03 percent, from Tuesday’s total of 4,195. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of Aug. 12, 123 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (57.08 percent), diabetes (34.84 percent), and cardiac disease (20.61 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.56 percent), obesity (18.57 percent), neurological disorders (16.56 percent), congestive heart failure (14.47 percent), pulmonary issues (12.06 percent), cancer (7.27 percent), and asthma (3.84 percent).
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 14 to 2,575. The number of deaths remained at 73, with 22,062 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 20, to 1,734, with 18,598 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 46.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 20, to 1,631, after 12,778 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 55. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,723 on Monday to 7,793 Tuesday, an increase of 70 cases. The number of deaths rose by four, to 100. The number of tests in the parish rose to 108,571. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 57 to 15,509 on Wednesday, compared to a rise of 46, to 10,851, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 152,562 tests in Jefferson compared to 143,153 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 35 more deaths than its suburban neighbor, although neither reported any new deaths Tuesday. Orleans Parish deaths rose by two, to 564. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 529 for the third day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 29,481 Tuesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 19.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 22,178 with 76 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 20,213 cases and 147 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 19,597 cases, including 364 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 15,689. The number of deaths in that group rose by 31, to 2,870 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 15,350 cases reported and 758 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 11,610 cases total and four reported deaths.
On Monday, LDH reported the state’s fourth death related to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, although those deaths do not appear to be included in the state’s COVID-19 death tally. According to LDH, MIS-C affects young people less than 21 years of age where different body organs can become inflamed and fail. These include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
Underlying medical conditions were reported in two of the four MIS-C deaths.
According to Tuesday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,598,609 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 10, rose to 103,512. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.