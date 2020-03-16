New directives for Catholics in the Diocese of Lafayette include the suspension of all public Masses (weekday and weekend) until April 13.
"As a Diocesan family, our top priority remains the health and safety of the people of our community, especially the most vulnerable among us," Bishop J.Douglas Deshotel said in a letter Monday afternoon.
The directives also include:
- Funeral services being celebrated with graveside services only, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date.
- Weddings should be celebrated according to the rite of marriage for outside of Mass with immediate family only or be rescheduled for a future date.
- All confirmation ceremonies scheduled between now and April 13 are to be postponed.
- All paris gatherings, including Lenten missions, are suspended until further notice.
"We must do our part to 'flatten the curve' and prevent the spread of COVID-19," Deshotel wrote.