Jones, Frederick cull to winning weight on tough day at lake

LOREAUVILLE — Jason Jones and Gerald Frederick beat the heat, the muddy water conditions and the heavy fishing pressure June 13 to win a Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Jones and Frederick hunkered down in one stretch to get their five-bass limit and then cull to a winning weight of 10.34 pounds to best the 10-boat field that launched out of Marsh Field Boat Landing. The bite was anything but good but there were enough of them to make a difference.
“It was pretty brutal, man. It was tough, a combination of heat and they’ve got a lot of pressure on the lake. There’s no spot you can go to that hasn’t been fished before recently and many times in the last three months,” Jones said, adding the lake is fishing “small” because of “dirty water” in areas where the water clarity usually is better.
The winners flipped and pitched a june bug Speed Craw in and around structure close to the shoreline in about a 100-yard stretch near a drain in a main canal, he said.
“We flipped that all day long,” he said.
Jones, 48, said they decided to stay there after getting their limit before 10 a.m. and the decision paid off.
“I had three of five in the boat. Then Gerald caught a few that we culled. We stuck it out,” he said.
That they didn’t have a “kicker,” a bigger bass to go with their limit, concerned them, he said. They did miss a bass estimated at 3 pounds that would have helped significantly.
“Me and Gerald both thought we had 9 pounds. I was really surprised” theirs was the heaviest limit at 10-plus pounds.
They needed every ounce to turn back defending bass club champion Marlin Hebert and Irvin “Peanut” Guillote, who did have a kicker, a 3.72-pound bass caught by Guillote. Their five bass weighed 9.50 pounds for second place.
Guillote’s bass took lunker bass honors for the tournament.
Doyle Louviere and Danny Suire teamed up to finish third with five bass weighing 6.22 pounds.
Jones said he was pessimistic about their chances after prefishing the lake the day before.
“When I scouted Friday I only had one keeper. I wasn’t too excited. I wasn’t too encouraged,” he said.
Jones made a move up in the point standings from fifth to third with 415 points. Frederick went from fourth to second with 420 points.
They trail Joey Trahan, who’s setting the pace with 466 points.
Jones said he and his tournament partner fished well together.
“I like fishing with him. He’s a great guy, a good fisherman,” he said.