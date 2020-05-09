The Louisiana Department of Health’s update on the progress of the COVID-19 outbreak showed that Orleans Parish no longer has the most identified cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose to 6,679 on Saturday, surpassing the 6,674 cases in Orleans Parish. Both parishes have had similar numbers of tests conducted, 29,818 in Jefferson compared to 29,448 in Orleans.
Even with similar case and test numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 72 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths climbed by five to 468 overnight. Jefferson saw four reported deaths, for a total of 396 fatalities.
Overall, Saturday’s update showed 562 new cases of the disease in the state, bringing the total identified cases to 31,417, a 1.82 percent increase.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by 40, going from 2,154 on Friday to 2,194 in the current update, an increase of 1.86 percent. As of last Monday, 73 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated once a week.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose by two to 285 based on 2,689 tests. The number of deaths remained steady at 26.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases increased by two to 257 with 2,207 tests performed. The number of deaths rose by one to 21.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of 18 to 242 cases after 1,590 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish rose by one, to 26.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by 17 to 498, with one new death reported to bring that total to 21. There have been 10,649 tests performed in the parish.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,938 — including 192 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 5,784 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,474 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,343 with 82 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 5,187 cases reported and 395 deaths.
There were 4,988 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 39 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,707 cases and 10 reported deaths. The under 18 group had 470 cases total, with two deaths reported.
The state reference lab has processed 9,377 COVID-19 tests so far. There have been 202,780 tests processed through commercial labs, for a total of 212,157 tests so far.
The number of patients statewide on ventilators went down by 20 to 165 Saturday. The overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 26 to 1,333.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 41 percent and the other three percent identified as unknown or other.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of May 2, rose to 20,316. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
In its last report of COVID-19 infections among assisted living facility residents, 3,334 nursing home residents and 438 other residents have been reported as having the disease, for a total of 3,772. That is a 6.25 percent increase since Monday's total of 3,550 residents.
That number includes 784 deaths, 709 in nursing homes and 75 in other facilities, and accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. It is a 6.23 percent increase from the 738 deaths reported Monday.
The LDH update on the spread of COVID-19 in licensed assisted living facilities, which is usually delivered on Monday and Wednesday, came out shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The department said a server issue delayed its Wednesday daily update for several hours and the Wednesday ALF report for 26 hours.
In the latest report, LDH reported COVID-19 had spread to residents of 179 of the state’s 279 nursing homes, an increase of three homes, and went up by three to 90 of the state’s other assisted living facilities. That's a total of 269 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state — 62 percent of the state’s licensed homes, an increase from 60 percent Monday.
The reporting lacks details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff infections are concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the assisted living facilities may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been a month ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the high 50-percent range. It dropped to 59 percent, then 56 percent, then 58.28 percent. In this week’s update, the number notched slightly lower, to 57.4 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (52.67 percent), diabetes (32.61 percent), and chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease tied at (18.44 percent). Other factors included obesity (17.42 percent), congestive heart failure (10.72 percent), pulmonary issues (10.56 percent), cancer (7.26 percent), neurological disorders (6.96 percent), and asthma (3.71 percent).