Starting Monday, visitors to either campus of the Iberia Medical Center will be required to wear a mask or face covering while on the premises.

The administration at Iberia Medical Center announced today that it is relaxing restrictions on patient visitation. The following changes to the visitation practices for both Main and North campuses will go into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

      Non –COVID Patient Categories

                  Adult defined as 18 years of age

Inpatients at North and Main Campuses

Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor allowed to enter during hospital visiting hours

(7 am – 9 pm)

ICU

Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor allowed to enter during hospital ICU visiting hours

(10 am – 1 pm)

 

Behavioral Health Unit at North Campus

Sundays Only 2:00 – 3:00 pm: Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor

Inpatient Rehab Unit at North

Campus

Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor allowed to enter during hospital visiting hours

(7 am – 9 pm)

Emergency Department

Patients

One asymptomatic adult allowed to enter with patient.

Labor/Delivery/Mother/ Baby

Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult for duration of stay (father or support)

Pediatric Patients

Patient allowed 1 asymptomatic adult for duration of stay (parent or guardian) and one asymptomatic adult allowed during visiting hours

(7 am – 9 pm)

Outpatients

Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic, adult to accompany patient during outpatient testing and treatment

Covid Patients

No visitation

The table outlines patient categories and allowances. 

Additionally, for the continued health and safety of hospital staff, physicians and patients, IMC will continue to screen visitors for temperature and require a mask/face covering to be worn entering the consolidated building entrances. 

