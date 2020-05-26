The administration at Iberia Medical Center announced today that it is relaxing restrictions on patient visitation. The following changes to the visitation practices for both Main and North campuses will go into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Non –COVID Patient Categories
Adult defined as 18 years of age
Inpatients at North and Main Campuses
Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor allowed to enter during hospital visiting hours
(7 am – 9 pm)
ICU
Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor allowed to enter during hospital ICU visiting hours
(10 am – 1 pm)
Behavioral Health Unit at North Campus
Sundays Only 2:00 – 3:00 pm: Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor
Inpatient Rehab Unit at North
Campus
Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult visitor allowed to enter during hospital visiting hours
(7 am – 9 pm)
Emergency Department
Patients
One asymptomatic adult allowed to enter with patient.
Labor/Delivery/Mother/ Baby
Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic adult for duration of stay (father or support)
Pediatric Patients
Patient allowed 1 asymptomatic adult for duration of stay (parent or guardian) and one asymptomatic adult allowed during visiting hours
(7 am – 9 pm)
Outpatients
Patient identifies 1 asymptomatic, adult to accompany patient during outpatient testing and treatment
Covid Patients
No visitation
Additionally, for the continued health and safety of hospital staff, physicians and patients, IMC will continue to screen visitors for temperature and require a mask/face covering to be worn entering the consolidated building entrances.