Iberia Medical Center will provide a COVID-19 public screening event on Wednesday at North Lewis Elementary School.
The drive-through screening will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at noon. Attendees will be asked a series of questions and submit to a nasal swab for influenza. Attendees presenting with symptoms, but testing negative for the flu, will have their samples forwarded to a reference lab for COVID-19 confirmation.
“As the healthcare leader in Iberia Parish, Iberia Medical Center is committed to providing this service," Iberia Medical Center CEO Dionne Vitor said. "We want to give our parish residents an opportunity to get tested by our medical professionals in an efficient and timely manner.”.
The event is designed to evaluate residents in the following categories:
- Persons experiencing a temperature greater than 100.4° and respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
- Healthcare workers with direct contact with confirmed/suspected COVID-19 cases
- Pregnant women
- Patients with immunocompromised conditions
- Residents 60 years of age or older
- People living in communal settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, shelters, etc.
- Infants less than 10 weeks of age
Those who aren't sure if they meet criteria or not should call the Iberia Medical Center pre-screening lines at (337) 374-7420 or (337) 374-7421 Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to determine if the screening event is appropriate for them.
“We are highly recommending that residents call the pre-screening lines first to receive a confirmation that they should attend the screening,” Viator said.
If you want to be screened, you will need to bring a current photo ID and a current insurance card.