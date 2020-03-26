IMC board quorum to meet at Parish Council meeting room, with social distancing precautions

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight, but in an irregular setting and under different circumstances as the stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic maintains a pall over the community.
For starters, the board will not meet around its conference table at the Iberia Medical Center’s main campus. Instead, the meeting will be held in the Iberia Parish Council meeting room.
The gathering will also be smaller than usual. According to Legal Counsel Andy Shealy, only five board members — enough to constitute a quorum — will attend, with members spaced around the parish council rostrum to maintain their social distance.
The most important item on the board’s agenda, other than making sure staffing levels and preparations are in place for the anticipated peak of the COVID-19 season in coming weeks, is the acceptance of bids for the replacement of the roof at the hospital’s main campus. The current coal tar roof, last replaced after Hurricane Andrew in 1993, will be 27 years old this year. It only had a life expectancy of 25 years.
The new roof will have to cover 79,000-square-feet of existing coal tar roof and faces the challenge of having to be accomplished without interrupting the work of the hospital, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
The project is expected to cost $1.5 million, part of an $11-million bond issue the hospital floated last year.
The hospital will also discuss the purchase of a dish machine as part of its continuing upgrade of its physical plant through the bond issue funds.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Iberia Parish Council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.