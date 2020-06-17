Iberia Parish School Board to discuss salary freeze

The Iberia Parish School Board may take action to put a salary freeze in effect at Wednesday’s meeting.
At the meeting, the board will receive a recommendation from the finance committee on whether to temporarily put a spending freeze on salary step increases that are due on July 1.
The committee will also give a report on possible millage, deferred excess and employee cut changes that are possible for the next fiscal budget.
In other business, the board will vote to approve the purchase of 3,000 Chromebooks and 684 touch screen devices for the Iberia Parish School District.
The purchase, which comes thanks to federal funding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will allow every student in the district to h2mebook when combined with the current number the district already owns.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school board’s administrative office on Jane Street.