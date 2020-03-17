Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation closing all state K-12 public schools until April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in Iberia Parish that break could last until at least April 20.
According to an information sheet released for parents, the district is still planning to hold its spring break, which is scheduled for April 10 through April 17, so students will not be returning to class even if the state allows schools to reopen on April 13.
The information sheet contains an outline of steps the district is taking during the state-mandated school shutdown.
Report cards for the current grading period will be available through the district's Student Progress Center. Any necessary grade changes or make-up work will be addressed when schools are allowed to re-open.
All extra-curricular activities, including athletics, have been suspended until further notice. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has
suspended all sporting events at this time. There will not be any practices or work-outs during the closure.
So far, school offices will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Public entry to school offices will be limited, so parents should call or email individual school offices if needed, to include scheduling a time to pick-up students' medications
typically dispensed during school hours. All medications must be picked up by
March 20 at noon.
The same protocols are being implemented at all district offices.Contact numbers for each office are:
○ Administrative Office (Jane St.) 337.365.2341
○ Educational Center (LeMaire St.) 337.364.7641
○ Special Education Office (LeMaire St.) 337.365.2343
For homeschooled students, there will be no grades or attendance taken during the school closure. The district curriculum staff is currently reviewing optional instructional materials that can be used to continue learning at home. For students who do not have internet access at home, the district is reviewing
optional paper packets that could be picked up by parents.
The district will be providing "Grab and Go" meals to students beginning March
23. The service will provide breakfast and lunch each day.
Grab and Go sites will be located at the following schools:
○ Johnston Hopkins Elementary
○ Pesson Elementary
○ New Iberia Senior High
○ St. Charles Elementary
Pick-up time is between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Students must be present and be prepared to give their name and school when receiving a meal package. Any student can visit any of the four feeding sites listed above. School resource officers will be available at feeding sites during the designated pick-up times.
So far, it looks like LEAP assessment tests are still on track to be administered for the spring. Grades 3 through 8 will begin testing no earlier April 27. High school testing schedules have not changed, although ACT Test Administrations have been cancelled. PreK and Kindergarten Round-up has been postponed until further notice.
Any proms that were scheduled during the school closures will unfortunately have to be postponed. High school principals are working diligently to ensure that the dances can be held once schools are allowed to re-open.