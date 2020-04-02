The Iberia Parish Council has cancelled its regular and committee hearings scheduled for Wednesday, April 8.
In an announcement sent Thursday, Council Chairman Eugene Olivier said the agenda for the meeting did not reflect any business of an essential nature that could not be postponed.
As of now, the council plans to hold its next scheduled meeting and committee hearings scheduled for April 22.
The St. Martin Parish Council has also cancelled its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. As of Wednesday, the New Iberia City Council is still intending to hold its regular meeting on April 7.