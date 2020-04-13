IMC holds second drive-through screening

Nurses conduct a preliminary evaluation at a drive-through COVID-19 screening held by Iberia Medical Center Wednesday at North Lewis Elementary School.

 Submitted by Lisa Landry, IMC

Iberia Medical Center’s next COVID-19 public screening will be held in the Iberia Parish Courthouse parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

The drive-through screening is for people who are experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and/or a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees.

Any residents unsure if they should attend the screening are encouraged to call 311 for more information. Anyone with medical questions about COVID-19 can call 211 for information. 

Physicians recommend that screening attendees not take ibuprofen or Advil the morning of the screening. Attendees should bring a current photo ID and current insurance card. For safety reasons, attendees not in a vehicle, i.e. walk-ups, motorcycles, will not be able to participate.

The Iberia Parish Courthouse is located at 300 Iberia St.

