Iberia Medical Center announced changes to its procedure for visitors, allowing only one visitor per day for patients, banning children under 12 and closing all but one entrance to each of its campuses.
According to IMC Marketing Director Lisa Landry, the hospital is following guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals to reduce the number of hospital entrances, limit the number of visitors and implement screening locations at entry points.
The changes went into effect at the IMC Main campus and its North campus Friday.
Landry said the goal is to keep healthcare workers, physicians and patients safe from the threat of COVID-19.
The new procedures include:
Limiting patients to one visitor day: Hospital staff will be monitor entrances and exits to allow one visitor per patient in all areas of both campuses.
Consolidating entrances: The Emergency Department will be the only entry point into the Main Campus. At the North Campus, the only entry point will be the Registration Main Entrance.
The IMC Medical Office Building at the Main campus will remain accessible during normal business hours, but firewall doors between the office building and the hospital will be sealed.
Screening visitors: Hospital staff will man screening stations at each entry point to observe visitors for signs of fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Visitors identified as high risk will be asked to go home and will not be able to visit the patient until they are well. Additionally, no visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed into either hospital.
According to Landry, the hospital administration will monitor the situation and modify restrictions as necessary.
"With coronavirus (COVID-19), the safety of Iberia Medical Center patients, staff, physicians and visitors remains our top priority," Landry said. "We appreciate the community’s cooperation and patience with our efforts to maintain a safe environment for everyone."