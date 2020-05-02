Iberia Medical Center will implement a universal mask/face covering policy at its Main and North campuses starting Monday.
For several weeks, entry into the hospital has been highly restricted and monitored. During this time, hospital staff, physicians and vendors have been required to wear a mask and be subjected to temperature checks and screening prior to entering either campus.
Starting Monday, visitors and others allowed to enter the hospital must wear a mask or face covering for the entire time that they are inside the facility. Additionally, visitors and others will continue to be screened for temperature at the consolidated entrances.
“As the Louisiana Department of Health lifted the restrictions on elective cases, scheduling of non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Iberia Medical Center has been increasing," said Iberia Medical Center CEO Dionne Viator. "Additionally, as imaging and lab services continue to expand, so does the need to create and enforce practices that ensure the safety of patients, physicians and staff, which is our top priority.”
The practice goes into effect at 8 a.m. on May 4.