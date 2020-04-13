Iberia Parish President Larry Richard has made an amendment to last week's limits on the hours of operation for essential businesses, adding two hours to the time in which they are allowed to be open each day.
The changes, which go into effect Tuesday, will allow vendors to open at 5 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m.
The initial restrictions went into effect one week ago. Those rules limited essential retailers to open between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Richard said overall businesses have been "very good" in holding to the restrictions, including a limit of 20 percent of the fire marshal's rated capacity for a business being inside the premises at any given time and maintain only one point of ingress or egress, with a monitor to make sure that the maximum capacity limits are observed.
"For the most part, I think all of our businesses are behaving very well," Richard said. "Most of them, like Rouses, won't change their hours from what they are doing now. Walmart will stay with the hours they already have set."
The addendum also requires businesses to create one-way traffic through a store’s aisles to prevent customer contact. It also dictates a one-buggy/one-customer policy shall be instituted to keep the number of people out of their homes to a minimum.
The amendment will continue to allow 24-hour pharmacies to operate beyond 9 p.m., but only the pharmacy portion, and even that only by way of a drive-through window.
Gas stations will also be allowed to operate their gas pumps in automated mode after 9 p.m. to service first-responders, employees of essential businesses and medical personnel.
The current orders are scheduled to remain in place until April 30 unless circumstances dictate otherwise.