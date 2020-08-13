For the second day in a row, a delay in information from the federal government on hospitalization data has delayed the updating of the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Other information, on testing, cases and deaths, were available. The hospitalization data was available after 3 p.m.
The changes last month to force reports to go through the Department of Health and Human Services rather than through the Centers for Disease Control has caused concern, with 34 former federal health officials signing a letter this week decrying the practice as a potential politicization of the public health data.
As it did on Wednesday, LDH posted a notice on its website explaining, vaguely, the issue.
“Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed,” a note posted on the Louisiana Department of Health dashboard read at noon Thursday. “LDH will update these data as soon as possible.”
This comes days after LDH said problems with the transmission of information may have caused Sunday’s update to only show some of the new case and testing data. Sunday’s numbers were about a third of what would normally be expected. No additional case or testing data, nor any other information about the glitch, has been provided to make up for that drop.
The Thursday noon update showed Louisiana has had 135,439 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 1,135 from Wednesday’s total of 134,304. The decreases come as the number of tests has dropped, to a seven-day average of 34.07 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 7. The positivity rate for those tests was 10.33 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 7 testing rate is at 37.63 tests per 10,000 residents, the lowest it has been since June 18. The percent positive of those Aug. 7 tests was 12.99 percent, 25.75 percent higher than the state average.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 14 to 2,575. The number of deaths rose by one, to 74, with 22,279 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 26, to 1,760, with 18,799 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 46.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 27, to 1,658, after 12,934 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by four, to 59. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,793 on Wednesday to 7,846 Thursday, an increase of 53 cases. The number of deaths remained at 100 for the second day. The number of tests in the parish rose to 109,718. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 88 to 15,597 on Thursday, compared to a rise of 48, to 10,899, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 154,077 tests in Jefferson compared to 144,388 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 36 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 565. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 529 for the fourth day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, hospitalizations due to the disease were at 1,281, down 39 from Wednesday’s total of 1,320. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped by 15, to 196 from to 211.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by 15 Thursday, from 207 to 192, a 7.25 percent decrease. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three, to 35.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 decreased from 85.7 percent Wednesday to 83.5 percent Thursday, with 152 rooms occupied and 30 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds remained at 182.
Thursday’s report also showed that 1,231 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 72.37 percent — are occupied with 470 available. The total number of reported beds dropped by two, to 1,701.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,279 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 41, or 0.97 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 4,238. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of Aug. 12, 123 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed more deaths among White victims than Black. Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range, dropping to 48.65 percent as of Aug. 12, while White victims made up 49.34 percent of all fatal cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent, unknown at 0.59 percent, other at 0.52 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.09 percent and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (57.08 percent), diabetes (34.84 percent), and cardiac disease (20.61 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.56 percent), obesity (18.57 percent), neurological disorders (16.56 percent), congestive heart failure (14.47 percent), pulmonary issues (12.06 percent), cancer (7.27 percent), and asthma (3.84 percent).
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 29,706 Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group rose by one, to 20.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 22,362 with 76 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 20,363 cases and 149 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 19,757 cases, including 367 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 15,845. The number of deaths in that group rose by 29, to 2,899 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 15,488 cases reported and 764 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 11,731 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Thursday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,615,980 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 10, rose to 103,512. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.