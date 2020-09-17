Thursday’s Louisiana Department of Health report showed 159,304 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 500, or 0.31 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 158,826.
The state added 9,006 new test results Thursday, for a rough positivity rate of 5.55 percent.
The state’s seven-day average of tests given as of Sept. 11, the last date reported, was 28.54 tests per 10,000 residents. The positivity rate among those tests was 5.07 percent.
The last time the seven-day average positivity rate was below 6 percent was on March 8, when it was at 4.76 percent. That was when the state first started to track testing data.
In Region 4, the Sept. 11 testing rate is below the state average, at 23.62 tests per 10,000 residents. The seven-day average percent positive of those tests as of Sept. 11 was above the state average, at 5.5 percent. The last time Region 4’s seven-day average was that low was on March 19, when it was at 5.1 percent.
According to the Thursday update, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 5,143, up from 5,126 on Wednesday. That rise represents an increase of 17, or a 0.33 percent change. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Sept. 16, 168 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases dropped by four on Thursday, to 2,850. The number of deaths remained at 89, with 29,444 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate dropped 28.46 percent, from 142.37 cases reported per 100,000 population on Aug. 26 to 118.41 per 100,000 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 9.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by six, to 2,059, with 26,337 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9 St. Martin Parish had 117.49 cases reported per 100,000 population, a 37 percent drop from 186.49 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 60.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by four to 1,861, after 17,429 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 75. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9 the parish had 124.56 cases reported per 100,000 population, down 29.5 percent from 176.8 on Aug. 25.
In Lafayette Parish, the Thursday case count rose by 19, to 8,750, with the number of tests rising to 129,162. The number of deaths remained at 122. The LDH incidence map shows that the parish had 137.57 cases reported per 100,000 population between Aug. 27 and Sept. 9, down 16.8 percent from 163.93 on Aug. 26.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 18 to 17,141 on Thursday, compared to an increase of eight, to 12,268, in Orleans Parish. The latest data has Orleans administered more tests, with 195,915 tests in Jefferson compared to 210,793 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 21 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 585. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 564. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, Jefferson Parish had 141.92 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 162.88 on Aug. 26. In Orleans, that number was 173.65 per 100,000, up from 125.06.
The LDH reporting of data on hospitalizations due to the disease is still running 24 hours behind. On Thursday, the state reported 663 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, a decrease of 15 from 678 on Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one, to 106 Wednesday. That is down from 107 on Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose by two to 55 on Wednesday, up from 53 on Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators Wednesday remained at seven.
The overall intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose from 78.125 percent Tuesday to 89.4 percent Wednesday, with 144 beds occupied and 17 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds increased by one, to 161. That is still down from the count of active ICU beds before Hurricane Laura, which hovered above 180.
Wednesday's data also showed that hospital bed occupancy was up in Region 4 at 1,291 — 82.3 percent — of the region’s beds occupied, with 277 available. The total number of reported beds dropped by 11, to1,568.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 35,358 Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 23.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 25,878, with 80 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 23,674 cases and 169 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 23,160 cases, including 446 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 18,488. The number of deaths in that group rose by 13, to 3,500 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 18,084 cases reported and 921 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 14,455 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Tuesday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 2,123,151 COVID-19 tests so far.
The state has also started tracking possible cases, which is the number of individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens. That number was 1,039 as of Sept. 16. According to an LDH spokesman, individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Sept. 14, rose to 145,570. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Sept. 16, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed another half a percent, while the number of Black fatalities dropped by almost the same amount.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 46.44 percent as of Sept. 16, while White victims now make up 52.08 percent of all fatal cases.
The category for victims of unknown race dropped to zero this week. The Native American/Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander data remained at 0.08 percent each. Other races identified include Asian at 0.67 percent and Other at 0.63 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up less than 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (55.28 percent), diabetes (33.08 percent), and cardiac disease (21.14 percent).
Other factors included neurological disorders (20.42 percent), chronic kidney disease (19.16 percent), obesity (17.61 percent), congestive heart failure (14.04 percent), pulmonary issues (12.00 percent), cancer (6.90 percent), and asthma (3.57 percent).