BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health reported on Tuesday evening three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus. All three are residents of Orleans Parish. Two are hospitalized in Orleans Parish; the third is hospitalized in St. Tammany Parish.
“Currently, we have a total of six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "While we investigate these cases, we cannot disclose any additional information about these patients at this time.”
The presumptive positive tests will be sent to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. Louisiana will move forward as if the tests are actual positives and take actions to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread.
Additional tests will be administered to determine if more people have been infected after the Department’s epidemiology team performs an investigation of close contacts.
At this time, there are a total of six known cases of the illness in the state. Gov. Edwards announced the state’s first presumptive positive case, a Jefferson Parish resident, on Monday, March 9, and two additional presumptive positive cases on Tuesday afternoon, both in Orleans Parish.
“At this point in our investigation we believe the first presumptive positive announced yesterday [Monday] is not travel-related and was community acquired,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health.